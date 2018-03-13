Hansal Mehta says his upcoming Rajkummar Rao-starrer, Omerta, will tackle state-sponsored terrorism

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says “Omerta”, starring Rajkummar Rao, will expose state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young minds. “‘Omerta’ exposes state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young minds into believing a sordid interpretation of Jihad. Terror is all about power,” Mehta said.

“Packed screenings at film festivals around the world were met with shocked silence and often anger. I am expecting similar reactions from the audience to this shocking tale,” he added.

“Omerta” is based on the real life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. The film has won several accolades and was featured at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

The first poster of the film was released on Monday. It shows Rajkummar praying under the target sign. “Omerta” marks the return of the formidable actor-director team of Mehta and Rajkummar, who have worked together in films like “Aligarh”, “CityLights” and “Shahid”.

Rajkummar, who sports a bespectacled and heavily bearded look in the film, had earlier described the movie as: “It shows you the dark reality of a dangerous world.” He said his role in the film is “easily the toughest” he has played till date. The film is slated to release on April 20.