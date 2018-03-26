Hansal Mehta excited to tell story on scams
Mumbai: National Award winning director Hansal Mehta has been roped in to direct a new web series titled “The Scam”.
Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, tweeted: “So excited to be making this one… Welcome aboard Hansal Mehta, ‘The Scam’, Sucheta Dalal.”
Mehta replied: “Thank you Sameer. I’m so excited that we’re telling this story. ‘The Scam’.” “The Scam” is based on a book authored by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu. In the first season of this investigative drama, the 10-part series reportedly unfolds one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market.
