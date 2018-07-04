Halsey, G-Eazy split after dating for a year

Washington D.C.: Halsey and her rapper boyfriend G-Eazy have called it quits after one year of dating. Halsey, 23, took to social media to make the announcement.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram story.

“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The ‘Him & I’ couple had started dating in summer 2017.