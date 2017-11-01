Halloween 2017: From Shilpa Shetty to Divyanka Tripathi, stars share scary pictures
Halloween was celebrated yesterday. It was that day when we select the spookiest costume and are set to rock the Halloween party with all the drama. Halloween or the “Day of the Dead” was celebrated by our Bollywood and telly stars with much gusto. For a change, celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Richa Chadha, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Dino Morea, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Kapoor and Nandita Mahtani dressed not to impress but to scare.
Stars took to Instagram with pictures that were rather spooky, with some holding the potential to scare the hell out of you.
Shilpa Shetty hosted a Halloween party on October 31. She shared this click with the caption, “Happyyyy Halloween �from the Mr and Mrs ..tried to be Bat-Devil (if there’s anything like that!) ��#halloweenmakeup #kidsparty.”
Shilpa also shared a click with her son and the caption reads, “My 5yr old lovvvvees dressing up and insisted on the “Vampire look”.. ��So Makeup courtesy @theshilpashetty ���♀️�#kidstoday #mommyduties #laughs #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #halloweenparty.”
Shamita Shetty posted this picture with caption, “All dressed up as Maleficent for my baby Viaans Halloween party ���☠️� #halloween #trickortreat #spooky #maleficent #october #halloweenready #glam #style #instapic #instalike #instaglam #instafashion #devil.”
Dia Mirza too wished her fans a ‘#HappyHalloween!’
We also got to see this photo of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Seema Khan from a Halloween party.
TV celebs too wished their fans and followers. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a video with the caption, “Enjoy the frights and spooks tonight!”
Sanjeeda Shaikh and husband Aamir Ali too posted a videoe.