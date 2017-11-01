Halloween 2017: From Shilpa Shetty to Divyanka Tripathi, stars share scary pictures

Halloween was celebrated yesterday. It was that day when we select the spookiest costume and are set to rock the Halloween party with all the drama. Halloween or the “Day of the Dead” was celebrated by our Bollywood and telly stars with much gusto. For a change, celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Richa Chadha, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Dino Morea, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Kapoor and Nandita Mahtani dressed not to impress but to scare.

Stars took to Instagram with pictures that were rather spooky, with some holding the potential to scare the hell out of you.

Happy Halloween ! Wuhuhahahahaaaaaaa!

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Shilpa Shetty hosted a Halloween party on October 31. She shared this click with the caption, “Happyyyy Halloween �from the Mr and Mrs ..tried to be Bat-Devil (if there’s anything like that!) ��#halloweenmakeup #kidsparty.”

Happyyyy Halloween from the Mr and Mrs ..tried to be Bat-Devil (if there’s anything like that!) #halloweenmakeup #kidsparty A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Shilpa also shared a click with her son and the caption reads, “My 5yr old lovvvvees dressing up and insisted on the “Vampire look”.. ��So Makeup courtesy @theshilpashetty ���‍♀️�#kidstoday #mommyduties #laughs #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #halloweenparty.”

My 5yr old lovvvvees dressing up and insisted on the “Vampire look”.. So Makeup courtesy @theshilpashetty ‍♀️#kidstoday #mommyduties #laughs #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #halloweenparty A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Shamita Shetty posted this picture with caption, “All dressed up as Maleficent for my baby Viaans Halloween party ���☠️� #halloween #trickortreat #spooky #maleficent #october #halloweenready #glam #style #instapic #instalike #instaglam #instafashion #devil.”

Halloweeeeeennnnnn timmmeeeeeee Munki n Tunki A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Dia Mirza too wished her fans a ‘#HappyHalloween!’

#HappyHalloween! #SnapChat A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

We also got to see this photo of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Seema Khan from a Halloween party.

Happy Halloween A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

TV celebs too wished their fans and followers. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a video with the caption, “Enjoy the frights and spooks tonight!”

Enjoy the frights and spooks tonight! #HappyHalloween to you all! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Sanjeeda Shaikh and husband Aamir Ali too posted a videoe.

Happy Halloween everyone .. @aamirali555 ❤️ A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

Halloween sparty ( spa party) madness A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:32am PDT