Halloween 2017: Bollywood-inspired costumes to slay the party

Halloween is a celebration observed in a number of countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian fest of All Hollow’s Day. Halloween is just about remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs and all the faithful departed. It is that time of the year again when we heed the occult and the spooky.

Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories and watching horror films. If you have a costume party to attend soon and have not decided what you will be wearing, then fret not, we always have Bollywood to lean on. Bollywood has had a year full of Halloween at the box office.

Here are some Bollywood-inspired costume ideas so you can slay the parties!

Rajkummar Rao (Raabta)

We’re sure you did not recognise this age-ridden Rajkummar Rao without being told it is him. And this is a hard one to pull off as well. In fact, if you’re that driven, might as well dress up as something better.

Tommy Singh (Udta Punjab)

Tommy Singh from ‘Udta Punjab’ is one of Shahid Kapoor’s most iconic roles and a really cool look to wear a costume party. You just wear a black GABRU t-shirt or an unzipped bomber jacket with ripped jeans along with temporary tattoos and you will be good to go.

Shraddha Kapoor (Haseena Parkar)

There’s not much you need to do here other than stuff an obnoxious paan in your mouth and speak in a drawling tone, and there you are. Or best not speak, just keep it stuffed with paan.

Ranveer Singh (Padmavati)

No doubt, Alauddin Khiji’s avatar will be the new Halloween costume for many tonight. If not, just go for Khal Drogo, you won’t be too far off that way.

Anushka Sharma (Pari)

Possessed, tortured, deprived of the internet, imagine the worst state to look up to the mark. Who knows you might even look better than Anushka.

Akshay Kumar (2.0)

Thought the film hasn’t released yet. Akshay just looks spot on as a perfect power rangers villain.

Kalakeya (Baahubali)

If you’re anti-social and ugly, this one is for you. Anti-social because you can communicate in (mostly gibberish) tongue of the Kalakeya, and ugly because you won’t have to work a lot on the getup.

Shah Rukh Khan (Raees)

This one is for all the SRK fans out there. Pick a Pathani kurta and a pair of rimless glasses and go dressed as Raees this Halloween. Just wear a dark kurta with scant beard and keep flipping the glasses the way SRK did in Raees.

Mukesh Khanna (Shaktimaan)

Bored of being a baddie or a zombie? Remember your childhood superhero, Shaktimaan? You can dress up like him! Just buy the maroon jumpsuit and you are ready for the party.