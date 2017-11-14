Halle Berry in India: See pics that show the Hollywood star having a gala time

X-Men actor Halle Berry has taken a trip to India leaving her fans wondering if Bollywood is on the cards for this Bond girl. Earlier, she was spotted in Mumbai and now she is off to have a gala time in Kerala. Halle posted a few pictures from her vacation in India on her Instagram account and it looks like she is up to some fun. Check out!

Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:57am PST



Take time to get lost today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:25pm PST



Halle had shared a picture of herself lazing around the Mumbai streets with the caption.

shoutout to all the crystals I haven’t bought yet… I’m coming for you #crystalcollector A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Sometimes the universe puts us in places where our souls most need to be in order to see more clearly. So grateful to be here! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:33am PST

With a bindi on her forehead and folded hands, looks like Halle is channeling her inner Indian avatar in Mumbai.

Time to WINE down A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:07pm PST



With a glass full of wine in hand, this is Halle’s first shot from Kerala.

Some women fear the fire, some women simply become it. #rhsin A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:15am PST



In yet another stunning picture, Halle can be seen wearing a head turban complete with henna designs on her hand.

Feeling it 🔥 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:23pm PST



Halle Berry is giving all the feels with this colorful back shot of hers.

Berry arrived at the Kochi International Airport around few days ago, and drove to the beach resort near here. During her visit, she enjoyed a houseboat ride, visited the beach and also a few establishments here.

Oscar winner and hugely popular American actress Halle Berry had a peaceful and quiet holiday here, without grabbing the attention she is used to. Berry, 51, won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the romantic drama Monster’s Ball. Halle Berry’s India connection goes back to the time she wore a sari, henna and bangles in her 2011 film Cloud Atlas.