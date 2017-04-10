Free Press Journal
'Half Girlfriend' poster: Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor's pure romance

‘Half Girlfriend’ poster: Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor’s pure romance

— By Mamta Sonar | Apr 10, 2017 11:27 am
Half girlfriends

Mumbai: Bollwood actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest pictures from ‘Half Girlfriend’ display a beautiful chemistry between Riya and Madhav, even as the trailer of ‘Half Girlfriend’ is all set to be launched.

Shraddha Kapoor took social media and shared a picture where Madhav holds Riya very romantically and is taking her to Bihar. The set backdrop is of Patna, where the lead couple pictures display pure romance.

Also Read: ‘Half Girlfriend’ second motion picture out, trailer to release on April 10


She tweeted along with the caption, “#HalfGirlfriend,FULL nervous!!! Here is our second poster. Trailer out tomorrow! #19thMay @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat @arjunkapoor”

Arjun Kapoor tweeted, “Holding on to each other, through thick and thin, here’s presenting the next poster for #HalfGirlfriend #19May”

Also, Arjun went live with the hashtag, #LetsMeetHalfway

‘Half Girlfriend’ is adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.

