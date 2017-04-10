‘Half Girlfriend’ poster: Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor’s pure romance

Mumbai: Bollwood actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest pictures from ‘Half Girlfriend’ display a beautiful chemistry between Riya and Madhav, even as the trailer of ‘Half Girlfriend’ is all set to be launched.

Shraddha Kapoor took social media and shared a picture where Madhav holds Riya very romantically and is taking her to Bihar. The set backdrop is of Patna, where the lead couple pictures display pure romance.

She tweeted along with the caption, “#HalfGirlfriend,FULL nervous!!! Here is our second poster. Trailer out tomorrow! #19thMay @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat @arjunkapoor”

Arjun Kapoor tweeted, “Holding on to each other, through thick and thin, here’s presenting the next poster for #HalfGirlfriend #19May”

Holding on to each other, through thick and thin, here's presenting the next poster for #HalfGirlfriend #19May



Also, Arjun went live with the hashtag, #LetsMeetHalfway

‘Half Girlfriend’ is adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.