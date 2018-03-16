Hahaha! Navjot Singh Sidhu will be part of ‘Family Night With Kapil Sharma’

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma is coming back with his new show ‘Family Night With Kapil Sharma’ on the Sony Entertainment Television. And, according to latest reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who laughed on his jokes and poetry in The Kapil Sharma Show, will be joining Kapil Sharma on the new show as well. Sidhu has shot the promo for the show and soon it will telecast on TV.

Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda are also part of Kapil’s new show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. But there is a twist. Neha Pandse is likely to host the show and it is being said that Ajay Devgn, who will be seen in Raid, has already shot for the promo of Kapil’s show. Family Time with Kapil Sharma will go on air from March 25.

Sony Television has launched his promo recently, where we can see Kapil’s maid taunt him that newspaper delivery, milk delivery and cable has been stopped because the dues are not cleared, and even she is leaving the job. Suddenly, the phone rings and, on the display, it is written call from Sony TV, which makes Kapil smile and then he tells his maid to leave with his witty answer.

The year 2017 was a difficult one for Kapil with his show going off-air, his infamous mid-air brawl with co-star Sunil Grover and failure of his Bollywood movie ‘Firangi’ at the box office. With this, as per reports, Kapil suffered from depression. However now, after taking a break, Kapil Sharma is returning to the small screen, and we are excited.