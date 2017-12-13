Gwyneth Paltrow to co-produce Broadway musical

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to produce “Head Over Heels”, a new musical featuring the iconic songs of the femme rock band The Go-Go’s, on Broadway next season. Rick Ferrari, Donovan Leitch, Christine Russell, Louise Gund, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy are also on board as producers, reported Variety.

The show will play its tryout engagement at San Francisco’s Curran Theater April 24 through May 20, 2018. Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct, with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Emmy and Drama Desk nominee Spencer Liff. Head Over Heels was conceived and has an original book by Jeff Whitty and is adapted by James Magruder.