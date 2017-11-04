Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: TV celebs visits Gurudwara; give good wishes to fans

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is one of the most revered day observed by the Sikh community to glorify the tenets of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru. Both in the literal sense and In essence, Gurpurab means ‘festival of the gurus’. The historic day is celebrated across the world by devout with great fervor and collective spirit and effort, asserting the message of morality, hard work and truth inherent in the preachings of Guru Nanak. Owing to the fact that Guru Nanak enlightened the world with his profound teachings, the day is also known as ‘Prakash Utsav’. Tv stars share there plans they are sure to pay a visit and offer prayers at Gurudwara.

Aly Goni: Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated as the day to remember the first Sikh Guru who laid the foundation of Sikhism and is a reminder for the devotees to follow his teachings and devote their life in the selfless service of God. I make sure to pay a visit at Gurudwara on the day.

Suyyash Rai: Guru Nanak Jayanti is important festival for us. We make sure to pay a visit to Gurudwara and offer our prayers. Gurpurab is celebrated as the day of reverence and is a reminder for the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and devote one’s life in the selfless service of the God.

Kunal Jaisingh: Guru Nanak Jayanti, is a special celebrations for us. I make sure to pay a visit at Gurudwara. Some gurdwaras also hold the night prayers which begin around the sunset and continue late at night. Hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib are recited by the devotees at 1:20 am, the actual birth time of Guru Nanak and continue till about 2 am. The celebrations are really special.

Piyush Sahdev: Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the important festival for us. The festive spirit of Guru Nanak Jayanti begins with the reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs non-stop for 48 hours in the Gurudwara. This recitation of the Guru Granth is known as Akhand Path. The recitation ends on the day of the festival. I try my best to attend it else I’m very sure to pay my visit and prayers to Guru saheb on the day.

Gaurav Khanna: Gurpurab is one of the most important festivals celebrated by world over. The celebrations last three days. People celebrate the day by visiting Gurdwaras, seeking Guru Nanak Ji’s blessings, eating langar – the community meal and lighting candles and diyas. People also decorate their houses with lights. Its one of the important festival for us. I make sure to visit Gurudwara and offer my prayers.

Mahika Sharma: I have always sphere time on the day to make sure I pay my visit and prayers to Guru saheb at Gurudwara. A special community lunch, called thelangar, is also organized at the gurdwaras and everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or class is offered food as part of the selfless service. I always participate among the volunteers.

Abhinav Kapoor: For Guru Nanak Jayanti, I make sure to pay a visit to Gurudwara and spend quality time their. The celebrations are really special and important. On the day of the festival, celebrations begin as early as 3 am, during Amrit Vela, a period between 3 am and 6 am, considered apt for daily meditation and recitation of hymns.

Dolly Sohi: Guru Nanak Jayanti is one among the important festival for me. Celebrations begin with morning processions known as Prabhat Pheris as people proceed to the Gurudwaras singing hymns. In fact a day before the occasion, procession known as Nagarkirtan is organised. Here, I make sure to pay a visit to Gurudwara.

Arjun Singh Shekhawat: Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the 10 gurus, is being important celebration for us. On this occasion, I pay my visit at Gurudwara and at work or while travelling I make sure to listen to tracks featuring shabad or texts from the Guru Granth Sahib, the principal religious scripture of the Sikhs, rendered by well-known vocalists from the Hindustani tradition.

Shalini Kapoor: Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the important and special festival for us. I try my best to join the functions going around in the Gurudwara. Like day before Gurpurab, Nagarkirtan, which is a procession by devotees, is organised. The procession, which pours into the streets of the towns, is led with a Palki or Palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib and followed by chorus of devotees singing hymns and prayers.