Gurdeep Kohli excited about her ‘second innings’

Gurdeep Kohli, who will be seen as the protagonist in the upcoming web series “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai”, says she is looking forward to her fresh journey in a new medium which allows storytelling with a modern outlook.

Gurdeep started her career in 2007 with “Sanjivani: A Medical Boon”, which gave her instant popularity. Thereafter, she acted in various television series like “Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka”, “Kasamh Se”, “Diya Aur Baati Hum” and hosted cookery shows like “Bacha Party” and “ABC (All ‘Bout Cooking)”. However, her strong presence was missing in a daily soap.

Asked why she chose a web series over a TV series this time, Gurdeep said, “Well, it has been seven years that I have not acted as a leading lady in a long-running fictional TV show, and I had a reason for that. I wanted to get married and have kids. So I did that and spending time with kids was a beautiful phase. Now with this show, I am starting my second innings and hopefully, I will get a great response.”

The story of “Kehne…”, which also features Ronit Roy and Mona Singh, revolves around a married couple and how the involvement of another woman in their relationship breaks their marriage. According to Gurdeep, the digital platform explores many stories with a modern outlook, unlike television. “I am really thankful for getting a role like this for my comeback show because when I heard the story, I was blown away. The digital platform is one of the great things that has happened to the entertainment business where the opportunity of storytelling with a modern outlook to new age subjects – human relationship, social issues and many other things, that has grown. So I do think it is a great opportunity for all actors.”