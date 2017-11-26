Gurdeep Kohli embraces mother-daughter bond

Actress Gurdeep Kohli says a mother-daughter bond is one of the most beautiful experiences in the world. In an online video titled “The Good Girl” on Wednesday. Featuring actress Plabita Borthakur and Gurdeep, the video is a part of the mothers and daughters series. “A mother-daughter’s bond is one of the most beautiful experiences in this world. It is the purest relationship you can fall back upon without any inhibitions,” Gurdeep said.

The video shows the transition in a mother’s relationship with her daughter after learning about her pregnancy test. It also throws light on the lack of a woman’s right to choices in Indian society. Plabita said: “I loved the concept of the episode and I am happy to be a part of it.”