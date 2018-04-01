Gunjan Utreja loves living out of a suitcase

While travelling can be tiresome for many actors, Gunjan Utreja is not one of them. The actor, who has been travelling a lot recently due to work, says that he loves it. “It’s great that I get to live out of a suitcase and travel the world because of my job. I love being on the go and interacting with so many people and entertaining them through my craft. On an average, I am away for work every 15 days or so each month,” he says, adding, “I have travelled to Hongkong, Thailand, Dubai, Singapore. In India, I have travelled to Kasauli, Shimla, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Bangalore and Goa.”

In fact, he makes sure to explore every new place he goes to. “I like to experience the local culture and cuisines of the places I visit. While I do enjoy checking out some touristy spots that the city or country may be known for, I also try to find the hidden gems which even the locals may not be aware of. I love to learn a word or two in their native language too,” he says.

Ask him what he makes sure to carry on his travels, and he says, “I make sure to carry my wallet, phone, charger, headphones and books.”

Travelling is very important for everyone, says the actor. “I believe that traveling, if done correctly, helps one open up, reach out to strangers, and expand our life through the learnings, reflections and experiences one may have on such trips. That could essentially lead a person to being more adventurous I believe. Travelling is food for soul,” he adds.

He still has a wishlist of places that he wants to go to. “Australia is the first place on my list. I have never been there and would love to visit. I have heard a lot of good things about the place and the people there. Another place I’d like to visit is the Northern Lights. That’s going to be an adventurous trip for sure!” says Gunjan.