Guneet Monga praises Tribunal, trashes the Censor Board

Guneet Monga, the dashing producer of films like The Lunchbox, Peddlers and Monsoon Shoutout, is gearing up for the release of her next film Haraamkhor. The film was denied a certificate for the its content by the censor board.

This provoked the producers of the film to take their film to Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal for the certification of the film. Much impressed by the response of the tribunal, Guneet Monga said, “Tribunal was just outstandingly phenomenal. Everybody on the panel was great, there were women on the panel too. I am deeply grateful to them because this is a landmark judgement,” she added.

Guneet’s Haraamkhor has now been given a U/A certificate with certain cuts which the makers agreed to. Talking about her bitter experience of taking Haraamkhor to the Central Board of Film Certification, she said, “At the censor board, they out rightly denied giving a certificate. We went to the revising committee and they said cut few scenes and that is what we challenged. If we were to accept those cuts, we would get an A certificate. We challenged that at Fcat.”

The Tribunal asked the film maker to cut a certain scene between Nawazuddin and a girl. “There is a scene where he (Nawazuddin) is hitting the girl, and a few scenes, where they (tribunal) have said can you reduce them to a certain percentage. So we are ok in accepting that. We are open to working with reasonable conversation,” said Guneet.