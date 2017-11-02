Gujarat AssemblyElections 2017: BJP opposes release of Padmavati in Gujarat; Rajput, Kshatriya groups gang up against the film

Mumbai/ Gujarat: The BJP on Wednesday opposed the release of Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’ in Gujarat and has urged the Election Commission to block the same. Party spokesperson I K Jadeja told media persons that the movie will hurt the sentiments of Kshatriya and Rajput communities and it depicts history wrongly.

“Rani Padmavati never met Alauddin Khilji. The movie wrongly portrays history… The State is set to witness elections and in such an environment it is imperative that there is no controversy related to any community and so we have approached the EC, seeking a ban on release of the movie in the State,” he said.

Earlier, members of the Kshatriya and Rajput communities from 17 districts met senior members of the state government seeking a ban on the movie’s release.

In a related development, echoing his Rajput clan’s sentiments, Minister for Tourism Jaykumar Rawal, too, has demanded that the movie be banned. Speaking to the media Rawal, himself a direct descendant of Rani Padmavati’s Rawal lineage, remarked, “History and historical references are being twisted and presented in the film; also, also, a legal disclaimer is being inserted just to save oneself.”

“I have given Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis my opinion about how historical facts are being twisted and passed off as history. You cannot take liberty with history and the film needs to be banned. We even intend to move the Centre,” said Rawal.

Rawal, a Rajput from Sindkheda in Dhule district, added, “The valour and sacrifice by Rani Padmavati, who along with 16,000 royal ladies committed “Johar” rather than be captured by Alauddin Khilji, is a matter of great prestige, self-respect and pride for us. To this day, we teach our girls the valour of our Rani Padmavati. We are direct descendants of Rawal Ratan Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor in the film) and Bappa Rawal. There are many people from the Rajput clan in Maharashtra. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has many other subjects to make films on. I wonder how an actor like Ranveer Singh was ready to play the role of Alauddin Khilji. Rani Padmavati never indulged in dancing, forget about it in public.”

Meanwhile, the Rajput Yuva Manch Maharashtra and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena leader Ajay Sengar has warned that if the state government did not ban the movie by November 15, then a morcha will be taken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence ‘Varsha’ on 17 November.