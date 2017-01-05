Guess where Shah Rukh Khan has his birthmark!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is one such man whose wit and humour has never failed to impress people.

He does it yet again, during a Q-n-A with a leading magazine, when the 51-year-old actor was asked some of the questions often googled about him.

“I don’t have a tattoo but I have a birthmark near my bum I think…I can’t see it myself,” he told GQ India, when asked, ‘Does Shah Rukh Khan have a tattoo?’

Again when asked ‘Is Shah Rukh a billionaire?’ he replied wih much modesty, “I don’t know how many zeroes are there…when you count in rupees, maybe. but in dollars…I don’t know. But I am rather well to do.”

GQ India shared the 01:21-minute video on its Twitter handle and wrote alongside, “Watch @iamsrk get knee-deep in questions you’ve ever asked Google about him.”

Aww…now this is what you call, one at his candid best!