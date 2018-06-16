Guess! Is that Shashank Vyas or Ranbir Kapoor?

Shashank , who looks exactly like Ranbir in the picture! Don’t believe us? Check it out! Actor Shashank Vyas has always impressed his fans with his well- chiselled body and chocolate-boy looks. However, a recent picture posted by the actor on Instagram has left his fans stunned. With the trailers of actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju going viral on the internet, people can’t stop talking about how much actor Ranbir Kapoor looks like Dutt. And here comes, who looks exactly like Ranbir in the picture! Don’t believe us? Check it out!

“I have been getting so many comments on Instagram on how I look exactly like Ranbir Kapoor. It is such an honour to be told this. Ranbir is a powerhouse performer and it feels amazing to be compared to him, even if it is just the way I look,” he says.

The actor has recently undergone a body transformation too and looks superb. He has bulked up which has really added to his sex appeal. “I have been wanting to alter the way I have been looking for a while now. This was why I decided to work on myself and completely transform the way I look. Looking at the compliments that I have been getting, I am happy with the results!” he says. Well Shashank you are surely bollywood material and we wish bollywood film producers notice you at the earliest!