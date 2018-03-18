Gudi Padwa 2018: Television celebrities wish happiness and success on Gudi Padwa

The festival of Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year, according to the Hindu calendar. The festival falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra which corresponds with the month of March in the Gregorian calendar. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, here is how television celebrities wish happiness and success.

Tejasswi Prakash: Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

Kunal Jaisingh: Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare & religious fervor. May the day bestow on everyone. Wish for all of us a Good Luck, Health and Happy Times! Wishing You A Prosperous Gudi Padwa.

Suyyash Rai: Enjoy this New Year and Beautiful Day with Your Friends And Family.. Wishing You a prosperous Gudi Padwa! May the day brings lots of opportunities, happiness and success for everyone of us.

Puru Chibber: May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this Rangoli. Wishing you a very. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Sara Khan: Memories of moments celebrated together. Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever. Make me Miss You even more this Gudi Padwa. Hope this Gudi Padwa brings in Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for you! Happy Gudi Padwa.

Manu Punjabi: May this New Year herald the advent of prosperty for you and your family. May God shower his blessings. Upon your home on the auspicious. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Helly Shah: This Gudi Padwa, may everyone be blessed with good fortune, wealth and prosperity, happiness and peace. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Long live the tradition of hindu culture and as the generations have passed by hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger lets keep it up. Best Wishes for Gudi Padwa.

Mahika Sharma: May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way, bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead. Best wishes on Gudi Padwa.

Manish Goplani: May this year brings you success and a lots of love and happiness Happy Gudi Padwa!