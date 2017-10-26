Grief after death can’t be measured, says Big B

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan mourned the death of actress Rani Mukerji’s father Ram Mukerji and said death can never be pleasant.

Amitabh and wife Jaya Bachchan and their son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the prayer meeting organised at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu on Wednesday for Mukerji.

The cine-icon, 75, tweeted: “A colleague has lost her father. We grieve in their pain and departure and somewhere my Father’s immortal words spring out.

“A friend departs after a short stay. A relative comes over for a vacation and leaves. Children now settled in different parts of the world come and go away but when they leave for their permanent abode, in the heavens, the grief of departure is unmeasured.

“Our prayers and our presence in condolence is all we offer, but their – the ones that suffer personally – true pain is never relieved.”

Ram Mukerji died on Sunday. He was 84. He is survived by wife Krishna, daughter Rani and son Raja.

Ram was one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai. His most famous works are “Hum Hindustani” and “Leader”, and he had also launched Rani in the Bengali film “Biyer Phool” (1996).