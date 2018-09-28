GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Saif Ali Khan get fashion forward

Yesterday at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018, Bollywood celebs created a storm on the red carpet by bringing in their best fashion forward. Leggy lass Deepika Padukone won the Creative Personality of Year Award whereas Tiger Shroff won the Entertainer of the Year for Baaghi 2.

The evening was lit as stardom bloomed in front of shutterbugs. Others who graced the red carpet with their stunning appearances were, Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Sen, Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Rhea Chakroborty and Aisha Sharma.

