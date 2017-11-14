GQ Fashion Nights 2017: Deepika Padukone trolled for revealing dress, her fans give it back

Deepika Padukone recently appeared at GQ Fashion Nights in a black saree, and Bollywood’s ‘Padmavati’ just looked stunning. However, many on social media found her dress too revealing, and yet again slut-shamed the actress. Deepika wore a black Sabyasachi saree and teamed it with really hot blouse and a leather belt. The hair, the makeup, the clothes were all on point, but social media users did not really seem to be pleased with Deepika’s outing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ @deepikapadukone #GQfashionnights wearing @sabyasachiofficial earrings @sabyasachiofficial makeup @sandhyashekar hair @yiannitsapatori A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:47am PST



Many of them started making abusive comments on the photos, and some trolled her on the pretext of “Indian culture”. A few thought the Deepika was revealing too much. From calling her almost naked to a slut to calling her outing disastrous, fans did not spare Deepika a bit. Some even went on to the extent to say that such outfits invited rapes. The trolls had many haters who rebuked her for wearing skimpy outfits. The trolls were full of awkward stares on her dressing sense with obscene remarks. But Deepika has a huge fan following who immediately came out in her defence.

Aise Kapde daalengi phir bolegi @deepikapadukone @vidyabalan don’t stare at my B@@@s — Noisy_Diwali (@failedengineer1) November 12, 2017

Isko bhi khol deti — Dharmendra Singh (@Dharmen77859169) November 13, 2017

Who wears such clothes in real life apart from film heroines? What is th need to get dressed in such skimpy outfits?.what do u achieve? why can’t u dress decently? — Prerna (@Aparna59330113) November 13, 2017

Many had good words and complimented her attire. Few of her fans also had tough words for her haters and gave back to the trolls saying that attire never is a cause for rape, but such cheap mentality is.

Meanwhile, recently a picture had appeared on social media where Deepika was seen having a candid moment with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. Deepika was seen hanging out with the two and it had appeared that she was a bit tipsy. Parties in the tinsel town are as common as films are, but many had slut-shamed Deepika calling her “drunk” and “vulgar”. Some had even said that she is still desperate for her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor. However, Bollywood divas are now much more strong and confident, and such trolls hardly bother them.

On the work front, Deepika is all set to appear on the big screen with the magnum opus Padmavati. Starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in other key roles, the movie is one of the most awaited flicks of this year. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is slated to hit the theatres in December 1.