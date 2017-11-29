Govt can even misuse law for its purpose: ‘S Durga’ director

Panaji: “S Durga” director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan today lashed out at the government, saying people in power can go to any lengths to achieve their purpose.

The Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) ordered a re-examination of the Malayalam film, which derailed its court-ordered screening at the International Film Festival of India that ended yesterday.

Sanal took to Facebook today to say that he was ironically happy that people got a chance to witness how people in high places defy the judiciary.

“I am not unhappy even a bit. On the other hand, I am more than happy that my film has helped a lot of people who were asking ‘what is the problem if the Sangh come to power?’ to understand, what is the problem actually.

“It is simply proved that, those in power now, can go to any extent to destroy something which they don’t like. They can even misuse law or ignore judiciary for their purpose.”

The director claimed he saw many self-proclaimed supporters of the government over the days “depressed and disappointed by the dirty game played by the Ministry” against his film.

Yesterday, the CBFC said the makers cannot exhibit the film further until the board re-examines it. It said a suitable date and time will be conveyed to the makers soon.

Immediately after the CBFC order, IFFI director Sunit Tandon wrote to Sanal, notifying him that the movie will not be showcased due to the board’s intervention.

“S Durga” was dropped from the final IFFI list by the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

Sanal moved the Kerala High Court to challenge the decision and received a favourable verdict on November 21, a day after the festival began.

The ministry tried to obtain a stay order on the Kerala High Court’s decision but it was denied by the court.

Sanal and film’s actor Kannan Nayar held a protest outside one of the screening venues of the festival. They held placards, reading ‘Save Democracy’, a twist on the film’s title “S Durga”.