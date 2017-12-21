Govinda Birthday Special: Check out these amazing throwback dance videos of Chi Chi

Bollywood actor Govinda celebrates his 54 birthday today. His full name is Govinda Arun Ahuja. He was born in Mumbai. His father Arun Ahuja was best known as Mehboob Khan from the movie ‘Aurat’ in 1940. Govinda’s father produced one unsuccessful film post which he felt very ill. After that, his parents shifted to Virar from Carter Road. Govinda was born in Virar. He has six brothers and sisters. Govinda is married to Sunita and they have two children together, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan.

He is popularly known as ‘Chi Chi’ in the industry. Govinda has played various kinds of role in 80s and 90s like, comedian and serious actor, and he was ‘No 1’ in every role — romantic, action, drama, etc. He has acted in more than 120 films in Bollywood. He ruled in the 90s with a spate of comedies, showing off his natural comic timing. He mostly acted with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in these films. In those days, he rocked the stage with his dance and he was famous as the grooving star. While dancing, his expression on his face was unbeatable.

Let us check out some throwback dance videos of Govinda, which gave him the reputation of being a mind-blowing dancer.

Video credit- HD songs of Bollywood