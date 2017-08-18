Govind Namdev: I am really eager to portray Hitler

Versatile actor Govind Namdev, known for his grey roles in Bollywood movies like Singham, OMG- Oh My God, and much more recently spoke about his upcoming movies, dream role, and new generation actors.

Tell us something about your upcoming movies?

I’m shooting for films like ‘JD film’, in which I’m playing a negative character, In Dushahara, I play the role of Lalu Prasad Yadav, in another film ‘Shadi Mai Zaroor Ana’ am playing Kriti Kharbanda’s father character.

And recently, I have joined the cast for upcoming film ‘Kashi In Search Of Ganga’. The film is a thriller. I have been roped in to play a role with grey shades in the movie. The story revolves around siblings – Ganga and Kashi. It will be a full-on entertaining film.

Which role of yours do you like the most?

My favourite role is ‘Shadi Mai Zaroor Ana’, where I am playing heroine’s father’s role which is a very emotional character.

Do you think today’s generation actors are doing justice to their talent?

When it comes to new generation actors, I like Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and Shahid Kapoor. They all are very natural actors and they indulge into the character very easily. That’s why I call them versatile. Alia Bhatt’s contribution to this industry is commendable as she has grown and established herself very fast.

Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback with the movie ‘Bhoomi’. What do you think about the movie as a senior actor?

I regularly follow all the promos of Bhoomi because Sanjay Dutt is absolutely different from others. That is why he is a successful actor and people like him. And I truly wish him all the best.

What is the dream role you want to play in Bollywood?

About my dream role, we have a few complex characters in our history, for example, Saddam Hussain, Hitler. And, we all know about Hitler. He belonged to an artistic sense as he was poet, painter and romantic also. I am still wondering how it is possible that he had killed millions of people without any expression on his face. I really want to understand his mind. Also, I am really eager to play his character. If I don’t get this character in the film then I’ll be portraying the same in theatre.