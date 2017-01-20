Gosling, Mendes fight over having third child

Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend Eva Mendes are reportedly fighting over whether or not to have a third child.

According to a source, Gosling “wants to try for baby No. 3 to save his relationship” but Mendes is not ready, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Gosling hopes having another baby will make Mendes believe there is no romance in his relationship with Emma Stone.

Also Read: Ryan Gosling quits smoking

“Ryan keeps insisting that there’s nothing going on with Emma and is hoping that a baby will make Eva see how committed he is to her,” the source told National Enquirer.

“But Eva is fed up because she feels like Ryan has turned her into a baby-making machine,” the source added.