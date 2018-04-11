Google pays tribute to KL Saigal with special Doodle on his 114th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday paid tribute to “India’s first superstar” K.L. Saigal with a special Doodle to mark his 114th birth anniversary. Born on April 11, 1904 in Jammu, Saigal appeared in 36 films spanning three languages over fifteen years.

Touted as one of the first true Bollywood superstars, Saigal sang 185 songs over his career. “Created by guest artist Vidhya Nagarajan, today’s Doodle celebrates Saigal’s illustrious career with a portrait of the singer doing what he does best,” wrote the Google blog post.

“His big break came in 1932 when he was cast in three movies by the film studio New Theatres. The very next year, the songs he sang in the film ‘Puran Bhagat’ (1933) grew wildly popular in India, breaking him to the mainstream. New Theatres churned out Saigal-led hits through 1940, when he moved to Mumbai to work with Ranjit Movietone. After successful movies like ‘Bhukt Surdas’ (1942) and ‘Tansen’ (1943), Saigal returned to New Theatres for his final films. His final film ‘Parwana’ (1947) was released posthumously,” it added.