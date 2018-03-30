Good News! Disha Vakani aka Dayaben returns to ‘Taarak Mehta Kaa Ooltah Chashmah’

Mumbai: One of India’s most loved TV celebs Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is all set to back on the famous TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Kaa Ooltah Chashmah’. Disha has shot for the new episode and in today’s episode might be seen chatting with Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi at Gada house. The promos of the show are out and we eagerly waiting to listen ‘Hey Ma Mataji’ from Disha.

According to an entertainment portal, a source says that, “The makers of Taarak Mehta… will introduce a track revolving around Daya Ben and Gada family. Daya and Jethalal will revive their good old memories in the show. They would talk about how they were as teenagers and how much fun they had in their childhood.”

The source added, “Though the sequences featuring Disha have been shot, makers will use the footage in its upcoming episodes. Since viewers were missing Daya in Taarak Mehta… they decided to use the unexploited scenes now.”

Disha Vakani was on long maternity leave. She became a proud mother to a baby girl and embraced motherhood in November 2017. There were several report saying that Disha has quit the show, and that makers approached another actress for Dayaben’s character. But, her fans’ love seems to have brought her back.