Good News! Baahubali prequel ‘The Rise of Sivagami’ to be made as web series

The Baahubali series created furore when the second part of the series did record breaking business across the world. After the stupendous success of Baahubali – The Conclusion, now it is time for a new addition in this period franchise. In what seems to be a prequel of sorts (or you can also call it a spin-off), the makers are keen on making The Rise of Sivagami.

The Rise of Sivagami portrays the era prior to Baahubali – The Beginning as it traces the journey of queen Sivagami. While in the film, the character was essayed by Ramya Krishnan, let’s see if she will play the role in the web series too. This series will be directed by SS Rajamouli along with Deva Katta. For the uninitiated, Deva Katta is the filmmaker who helmed Prasthaanam in Telugu and remaking the same in Hindi now starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala. The interesting fact about this web series is that The Rise of Sivagami is actually a book written by Anand Neelakanth. The author was inspired by the Baahubali film series and decided to make a spin off of the same.

Looks like now SS Rajamouli has decided to adapt the same on the big screen. Deva Katta expressed his happiness of being associated with the project in recent reports. He also added that he is honoured to receive a project as grand as the Bahubali itself. On the casting front, it is yet to be seen if this web series will feature the same cast from the original web series. The Baahubali series which was a two part film featured Satyaraj as Kattappa, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, Prabhas as Baahubali and Shivudu (in double role), Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika amongst others. As for the web-series The Rise of Sivagami, there have been no details on which platform will it be released as yet. However, we hear that it will be an international streaming platform owing to the film’s global appeal. The series will feature three seasons and it is yet to be revealed as to when will the shooting commence.