Home / Entertainment / Good effort: PM Modi praises Akshay’s ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ trailer

Good effort: PM Modi praises Akshay’s ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ trailer

— By PTI | Jun 13, 2017 10:28 am
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film “Toilet Ek Prem Katha”.

The PM said the movie is a commendable effort to promote cleanliness. “Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat,” Modi wrote on Twitter after Akshay shared the link of the trailer with him.

The 49-year-old actor replied, “Thank you so much honourable Sir. Hope we succeed in changing mindsets and truly making a difference.”

Last month the National Award-winning actor had a meeting with the PM where they discussed about the film.

The movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is based on a love story against the backdrop of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. “Toilet…” also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan.

The film is set to release on August 11.

