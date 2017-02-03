Good acting comes first for Jyotsna Chandola

Jyotsna Chandola, who is currently playing the role of Khushi Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, recently did a photoshoot and her new pictures are quite different compared to her on-screen look.

She is looking glamorous in the pictures, compared to her saree-clad look of Khushi. When asked about the compliments, she tells FPJ, “All my friends said I am looking cute and hot. And this is the first time anyone has called me hot. I believe that I am more glamorous on screen. The makeup and the whole look required for the character of Khushi, is what makes her stylish and glamorous.”

But the pretty actress does not like makeup in real life. She adds, “Being simple and natural is what I am. I also feel that body language is what matters for been stylish.”

Jyotsna believes that good acting skills should matter more as an actor. She further adds, “Of course, good looks matter, but good acting skills should come first. More than good looks, I think been well-groomed is appreciated by people. An actor should look like whatever his or her character is.”

According to her, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are two stylish Bollywood actresses. She says, “Deepika Padukone has a superb styling sense and she carries herself very well, while Alia Bhatt is stylish more naturally. She is like the girl-next-door.”