Home / Entertainment / ‘Golmaal Again’ races past Rs. 100 crore mark at Box-Office

‘Golmaal Again’ races past Rs. 100 crore mark at Box-Office

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 25, 2017 09:25 am
New Delhi:Golmaal Again’ has turned out to be a massive success at the Box-Office, proving that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty‘s combination will always do wonders.

The movie continued its amazing run at the Box-Office as it earned Rs 87.60 crore at the end of its opening weekend, the third-highest for a Bollywood film this year.

On Monday, i.e., Day 4, the Ajay Devgn-Parineeti Chopra starrer earned Rs 16.04 crore and entered the coveted Rs. 100 crore club within just four days of its release, according to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh.


The total collections now stand at Rs. 103.64 crore.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and a thumbs up from the audiences.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Golmaal Again’ features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

