Golmaal Again gets cracking response at box office: 5 interesting facts about Golmaal franchise

Golmaal Again recorded bumper weekend collection at the box-office, giving a run for money to almost every movie which released this year. Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of Golmaal franchise. Talking about the Gomaal movies, there are interesting stories and unknown facts which most people don’t know. The first Golmaal was made in year 2006, when Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn paired for a comedy film. There was no big hope for the movie, but it was surprise hit when it was released. The critics and the viewers appreciated the gags, with the music equally loved by everyone. So after the first Golmaal: Fun unlimited, it was decided that there will be one more movie and after that all is history.

So in this FPJ special feature you will read some interesting facts about Golmaal franchise.

Golmaal (2006) was Ajay Devgn’s comeback comedy film after Masti. Masti was his last comedy movie in 2004 and in between those two years, he did drama and thriller movies.

The name of the movie is taken from all the lead characters in the movie. The first letters of the names of the four lead characters were used to create the title — GOpal, Laxman, MAdhav, and Lucky.

In the first three parts of Golmaal, there are gags made on film/TV shows. In Golmaal, it was on the film Black, with actor Arshad dressed up as the visually-challenged Rani Mukherji from the film. In the second part, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recited dialogues from TV producer Ekta Kapoor’s saas-bahu sagas. In the third part, actor Mithun Chakraborty spoofed himself from his film Disco Dancer (1982), performing to the song with the same name.

Ajay Devgn’s entry on the bike balancing on two bike in the original Golmaal was a tribute to a similar stunt in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante (1991).

According to Rohit Shetty, they broke less car for stunts this time due to GST!