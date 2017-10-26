‘Golmaal Again’ crosses Rs. 130 crore mark at global box-office

New Delhi: ‘Golmaal Again’ has turned out to be a massive success at the Box-Office. Not just domestically, the movie is doing wonders at the global box-office as well.

Rohit Shetty’s fourth film in his hit franchise ‘Golmaal’, ‘Golmaal Again’, has garnered Rs. 139.84 crore worldwide in just the initial four days of its release.

While Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Golmaal Again’ earned Rs. 116.89 crore at domestic ticket windows, it collected Rs 22.95 crore in overseas markets till Monday.

The movie was released on October 20, a day after Diwali. The film received mixed reviews from critics as well as positive reviews from the audiences.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Golmaal Again’ features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim-Aamir Khan starrer ‘Secret Superstar’, that hit theatres a day before ‘Golmaal Again’, has closked-in Rs. 54.58 crore worldwide.

Directed by debutante Advait Chauhan, the film earned Rs 34.36 crore at the domestic ticket windows, it collected Rs 20.22 crore in the overseas markets.