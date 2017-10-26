Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / ‘Golmaal Again’ crosses Rs. 130 crore mark at global box-office

‘Golmaal Again’ crosses Rs. 130 crore mark at global box-office

— By Asia News International | Oct 26, 2017 09:56 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: ‘Golmaal Again’ has turned out to be a massive success at the Box-Office. Not just domestically, the movie is doing wonders at the global box-office as well.

Rohit Shetty’s fourth film in his hit franchise ‘Golmaal’, ‘Golmaal Again’, has garnered Rs. 139.84 crore worldwide in just the initial four days of its release.

While Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Golmaal Again’ earned Rs. 116.89 crore at domestic ticket windows, it collected Rs 22.95 crore in overseas markets till Monday.


Also Read: Golmaal Again: Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra’s movie guffaws galore

The movie was released on October 20, a day after Diwali. The film received mixed reviews from critics as well as positive reviews from the audiences.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Golmaal Again’ features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Also Read: Hilarious! Golmaal Again gets praise from fans on Twitter, Ajay Devgn’s gives witty responses

Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim-Aamir Khan starrer ‘Secret Superstar’, that hit theatres a day before ‘Golmaal Again’, has closked-in Rs. 54.58 crore worldwide.

Directed by debutante Advait Chauhan, the film earned Rs 34.36 crore at the domestic ticket windows, it collected Rs 20.22 crore in the overseas markets.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…