Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela turns 4: Do you know Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were not first choice for the film?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, which is a much-loved Hindi film, turned four on Wednesday. The film, a romantic drama, was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela had a lavish set, powerful dialogue, and lovable shayaris. The story revolved around Ram (Ranveer) and Leela (Deepika), who belong to different castes Sanada and Rajadi, and fall in love with each other deeply.

Their sizzling chemistry in the song like ‘Lahu Mooh Lag Gaya’ and ‘Ang Laga De Re’ spilled out in real life too.

Check out some interesting facts about film that you not have known about

The ghagra Deepika wore in ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ weighed around nearly 30 kgs. She also wore a medical brace on her shoulder and back to suppress the pain in those areas. But then also, she has given happy expressions while suffering intolerable pain while shooting the song.

Deepika was not the first choice for the film. Firstly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered the role to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but she rejected the film and chose ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’.

Ranveer was too hot handle in the film especially in Tattad song. His six packs abs saw female fans drooling over him. For this hot and hard look, Ranveer followed a 12-week fitness programme. Bhansali had arranged for a makeshift gym on the set for Ranveer to follow the instructions properly. Ranveer worked out there daily before the shoot.

A petition was filed against the film as the title was associated with Hindu deity Rama. Title for the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela was kept 48 hours before the release.

Ranveer Singh was not the first choice for the role of Ram. Before him, it was offered to Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who was seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) playing Anushka Sharma’s boyfriend. But, he turned it down due to “contractual obligations”.

Gulshan Devaiah, who was seen playing a negative character in the film, suffered from migraine due to heavy earring.

Priyanka Chopra’s sizzling song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ was offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earlier, who opted out. The original lyrics were ‘Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Pyaar Se lagta Hai’.