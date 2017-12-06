Golden Tweet of 2017: It’s not SRK or Salman, but this South star who gets the honour

Twitter has announced its report on the most influential moments of 2017 and Tamil superstar Suriya is dominating in the list. While southern movies have always garnered a huge buzz but this time they are became the most talked about topics on Twitter. Right from ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ to Deepika Padukone and the Padmavati controversy, everything has been a talked about on Twitter. And with a record book of all that, Twitter reveals to us some notable stats.

And one of the winner is Suriya, whose second look from his upcoming movie ‘Thaana Serndha Kootam’ has received whopping 70,774 retweets and 113, 172 likes. With this Suriya has beaten up Bollywood influential’s like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay who has a huge influence on social media.

Here is the #TSKSecondLook hope you all like it..!! Love you all! #TSK!! pic.twitter.com/V4S2aG9AD5

— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 23, 2017

Meanwhile, besides bagging the most retweeted tweets of this year, Southern region has also made their presence felt with #hasthag trends. Mersal starring Thalapathy Vijay managed to rake in a whopping 1.7 million tweets in three days, thus becoming the top #hashtag trend in 2017. Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali 2’ was another of the top #hashtags. In fact, both the films have also managed to set invisible box office records. ‘Baahubali 2’ in Hindi is still the highest grossing film of this year. And as of ‘Mersal’, it’s the only Tamil film to have earned a whopping Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide.