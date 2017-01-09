Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra takes ‘Golden’ to the Globes

No doubt Priyanka Chopra is a global icon. Over the last few years she made her attendance on the global entertainment events unmissable, be her fashionable debuts at the red carpet of Oscars or the Emmys last year. The actress has put Bollywood talent on the world map.

PeeCee made an eye-catching debut on the red carpet of 74th Golden Globe Awards wearing a golden glided Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging v-neckline. Styled by Christina Ehrlich, the dazzling hand-embroidered golden dress with full sleeves complimented her skin tone. The actress kept her accessories minimum with a stunning diamond neck piece. For her perfect look she wore an oxblood lipstick with loose mane and carried sensuous smokey eyes. It is also said that the embroidery on the dress took 1600 long hours to make.

The actress shared the stage with Jeffery Dean Morgan to present the award to Billy Bob Thornton for his performance in the TV series Goliath.

The media at the Golden Globes had set their eyes on the actress as in the past she has impressed all with her rich Zuhair Murad white dress at the Oscars and the red gown by Jason Wu at the Emmys.

The actress looked picture perfect and if you still think something lacked in her dress than the actress made it up with her beautiful smile.

According to the desi girl, she represented the ‘bad guys’ at the Golden Globes. She posted:

The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/DltGl6eiW9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the event was held on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

PeeCee made her international debut with the popular show Quantico where she portrayed the role of FBI-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish. She has won an award for her role as Alex. Meanwhile, she will make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch movie that features the actress as the main villain named Victoria Leeds. The movie will release on May 26. Also, the actress is all set for the People’s Choice Award, where she is a nominee.

Back home, Priyanka has revealed she will sign two Bollywood films in 2017.