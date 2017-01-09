Golden Globes 2017: La La Land dominates Golden Globes, India makes its presence felt

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starrer musical comedy “La La Land” clinched as many as seven honours at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, where celebrities including the legendary actress Meryl Streep took a dig at President-elect Donald Trump. Indian actress Priyanka Chopra made a glittering debut at the gala as a presenter, reports IANS.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” follows a romantic relationship between a dedicated jazz musician, Sebastian (Gosling), and an aspiring actress, Mia (Stone), who are struggling to make ends meet in Los Angeles. They cross paths and embark on a romantic relationship while exploring the joy and pain of pursuing their dreams.

The film won in categories like Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Stone), Best Director – Motion Picture (Chazelle), Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Gosling), Best Screenplay, Best Original Score – Motion Picture and Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards paid a tribute to late actresses, mother-daughter Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, by showing clips of some of their memorable roles. Streep was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and she was applauded for her bold speech in which she slammed Trump. Apart from Streep, British actor Hugh Laurie and Fallon also poked fun at Trump.

While talking about this year’s nominations, host Jimmy Fallon landed on “Game of Thrones” and compared Trump to one of the show’s most hated characters. “(‘Game of Thrones’) has so many plot twists and shocking twists, a lot of people have wondered what it would’ve been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out,” Fallon said while hinting at Trump’s upcoming presidential inauguration on January 20.

Fallon also took a shot at performers at the inaugural ball for Trump. “The film ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ is nominated. The character has been dubbed the world’s worst opera singer and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. It’s tough to book,” he said.

Fallon also talked about the ongoing controversy surrounding Russia’s alleged hacking of the presidential campaign in favour of Trump. When introducing the accounting company that tabulates the Golden Globes votes, Fallon inserted Russia’s president into the group, referring to it as “the firm of Ernst and Young and Putin.”

While “Moonlight” won the Best Motion Picture – Drama award, actors Cassey Affleck and Isabelle Huppert took home the award for Best Actor and Actress in Motion Picture – Drama for their roles in “Manchester By The Sea” and “Elle”.

The Best Supporting Role – Male and Female Awards were given to actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Nocturnal Animals”) and Viola Davis (“Fences”). “Zootopia” was declared as the winner for Best Motion Picture – Animated.

In the television categories, “The Crown” was announced as the winner for Best Television Series – Drama, while “Atlanta” was given the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award and the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television trophy was given to “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”.

Other big winners of the night included Tom Hiddleston, who won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in “The Night Manager”; Sara Paulson, who was given the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”; and Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie, who got the best supporting actor honours in the Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category. The award show also witnessed a surprise entry by actor Brad Pitt, who is currently fighting for the custody of his six children with actress Angelina Jolie.