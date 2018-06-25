Gold trailer: Akshay Kumar’s Sports drama traces legendary journey of India’s first hockey Gold medal

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming ‘Gold’ is finally out which also features Mouni Roy. Akshay has been teasing audience with several posters of the film. The trailer traces the journey of Tapan Das to win independent India’s first gold medal in Hockey. The trailer will take audience back in time to witness the struggle of the team to make nation proud. It shows Akshay (Tapan Das)’s struggle with his team to win the medal for the country beating English team.

Watch the trailer below:

‘Gold’ also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Mouni Roy. Mouni is seen Akshay’s wife in the movie and is making her Bollywood debut with the movie. Mostly filmed in Yorkshire and The Midlands, England, Gold is scheduled to release on August 15.