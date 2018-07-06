‘Gold’ song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy’s sizzling chemistry will make you fall in love

The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Gold’ released the first song titled ‘Naino Ne Baandhi’ song featuring Khiladi Kumar and Mouni Roy. And we must say the duo share a sizzling chemistry and looks absolutely adorable together. In the song, while Mouni looks stunning as Bengali beauty, Akshay gracefully carries the traditional with ace. The song is crooned by Yasser Desai and Arko. The lyrics and music is given by Arko.

Watch the song below:

Talking about the movie, ‘Gold’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is inspired by a true event when Indian won its gold medal in hockey in 1948 Olympics, a year after getting Independence from the British rule. ‘Gold’ also marks the debut of Popular TV actress Mouni Roy. ‘Gold’ also stars Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in prominent roles and is slated to release on August 15 this year. The film will clash with John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’ which is also has a patriotic flavour.