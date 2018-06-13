Gold New Poster: Akshay Kumar looks ravishingly intense with pride for the nation

After Padman’s revolutionary take on the Indian film industry, Akshay Kumar is back with another film, ‘Gold’. The upcoming flick will also mark the debut of television hottie Mouni Roy. The film’s release is slated on Independence Day, August 15, 2018.

The new poster that came out today was shared by co-producer and actor Farhan Akhtar. Akki is seen in an intense look as he holds the tricolour close to his heart with pride in his eyes.

The image is captioned as “All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart. Releasing 15th August.”

All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/xfX84ihQhw — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 13, 2018

Written and directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is the story of India’s first gold medal after Independence at the Olympics. The teaser was released last year with a curious cliff-hanger for its audience.

Apart from Gold Akshay will be seen in Kesari, which is yet another period drama based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay is seen donning a different avatar alongside Parineeti Chopra, playing a pivotal role.