Gold Awards 2018 winners list: TV beauties Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti bag prestigious gold trophies

One of the prestigious awards of Indian Television Industry, Gold Awards 2018 ceremony was held in Film City, Mumbai. At this ceremony, many TV celebs made their glamourous appearances.

TV beauties like Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Drashti Dhami, Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna stole the show on the red carpet. Also, fab performances from Shakti Arora-Helly Shah, Karan Tacker, Drashti Dhami, Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel set the stage on fire.

The event was hosted by Nakuul Mehta and Ali Asgar. So, now let’s check out the winners’ list of Gold Awards 2018:

Best Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/Ishq Main Marjawan

Stylish Diva

Hina Khan

Most Fit Actress

Surbhi Jyoti/Karishma Tanna

Most Fit Actor

Vivek Dahiya

Rising Film Star Award

Mouni Roy

Best Supporting Actor/Actress

Sachin Tyagi – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Parul Chauhan – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Actor/Actress in Comic Role

Maninder Singh – Kya Haal Mr Panchal

Krystle DSouza – Belan Wali Bahu

Best Actor

Vivian Dsena – Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Best Jodi

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan (KaiRa) – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Actress

Jennifer Winget (Drama)