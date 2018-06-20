Gold Awards 2018 winners list: TV beauties Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti bag prestigious gold trophies
One of the prestigious awards of Indian Television Industry, Gold Awards 2018 ceremony was held in Film City, Mumbai. At this ceremony, many TV celebs made their glamourous appearances.
TV beauties like Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Drashti Dhami, Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna stole the show on the red carpet. Also, fab performances from Shakti Arora-Helly Shah, Karan Tacker, Drashti Dhami, Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel set the stage on fire.
The event was hosted by Nakuul Mehta and Ali Asgar. So, now let’s check out the winners’ list of Gold Awards 2018:
Best Show
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/Ishq Main Marjawan
Stylish Diva
Hina Khan
Most Fit Actress
Surbhi Jyoti/Karishma Tanna
Most Fit Actor
Vivek Dahiya
Rising Film Star Award
Mouni Roy
Best Supporting Actor/Actress
Sachin Tyagi – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Parul Chauhan – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best Actor/Actress in Comic Role
Maninder Singh – Kya Haal Mr Panchal
Krystle DSouza – Belan Wali Bahu
Best Actor
Vivian Dsena – Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
Best Jodi
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan (KaiRa) – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best Actress
Jennifer Winget (Drama)