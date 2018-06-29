‘Gold’ actress Mouni Roy shares a stunning pic in lehenga; fans trolled her for being ‘too skinny’

TV’s favourite ‘Naagin’ Mouni Roy is all set to woo her fans with her maiden Bollywood stint with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Gold’. Mouni who is also very much active on social media shared a stunning picture of her, wearing a traditional lehenga and choli. She captioned the picture with “Somber & simple, frequently soundless; obnoxious n’ er’rything”. But in return, she got trolled for looking ‘too skinny’ and was advised to eat properly.

Watch the picture and reactions below:

Celebrity, however, getting trolled on social media is not new. From Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Esha Gupta and Nia Sharma, all have been targeted on social media. Talking about her debut movie ‘Gold’ is a sports drama which depicts India’s first Olympic gold medal story in hockey. The movie is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Meanwhile, before making Bollywood debut, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions’ much talked about trilogy’s ‘Brahmastra’ which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.