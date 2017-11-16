Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar says, ‘S Durga’ was without censorship, ‘Nude’ not a complete film

Panaji: Films “S Durga” and “Nude” were dropped from the screening schedule at the upcoming IFFI’s ‘Indian Panorama’ section because the former was submitted without cuts and the latter was incomplete, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

Parrikar, who heads the Entertainment Society of Goa, a co-host of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), also said Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malayalam movie “S Durga” had been submitted to two other film festivals with cuts, which the film had been subjected to, to prevent flaring of religious sentiments.

“‘Nude’ movie is not even complete. Even if it is selected (by the jury), if it is not completed and unless it gets a censor certificate, unless the entire procedure is complete and it is ready, it cannot be screened. There will be an issue with the Cinematography Act,” Parrikar said.

On “S Durga”, Parrikar said the movie was shown with cuts at two fests and it was censored.

“That was done to ensure that there was no eruption of religious sentiments and creation of problems. Here… the film was given without censorship,” Parrikar said, accusing certain sections of trying to rake up a controversy.

The controversial dropping of the two movies from the festival’s Indian Panorama section has resulted in the head of jury Sujoy Ghosh resigning from his position. The Congress has also accused the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of trying to “interfere with jury decisions”.