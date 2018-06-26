Go Goa Gone! Keeping Nick Jonas aside, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti sizzle on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’; watch video

Currently, Nick Jonas is enjoying with Priyanka Chopra and her family in Goa. Well, the alleged new lovebirds in the town are making a lot of headlines with their back-to-back spotting at various events. However, now it seems like PeeCee is not in the mood to hang out with Nick as she enjoys her Goa time with her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra. Yes, recently, Parineeti shared a video with Priyanka on her Twitter account in which they are seen doing sexy moves on hot rain song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

Parineeti captioned the video, “Not a cheesy chopra sister performance. Nope.”

We can see how gracefully both the Chopra sisters are showing their sexy moves and expressions on the song. But, we still trying to figure it out why Nick Jonas is not there in this video. Well, jokes apart! After meeting your sister after a long time, what will you expect to behave like? They are just awesome together.

Well, they are making their Goa holidays memorable like no one else. If one talks about their time in the US, it is rumoured that PC will move-in with Nick. Time will clear these rumours. Till then, stay tuned for more updates…