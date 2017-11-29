Glamorous! Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning on Harper’s Bazaar Bride cover
Kareena Kapoor Khan has had quite a transformation since giving birth to her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. The actress has worked hard to get back in shape and one can see that now in her latest magazine shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a sultry yet spellbinding bride on the December cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. Kareena looks absolutely stunning in an ivory voluminous skirt and embellished corset by Manish Malhotra. The emerald and diamond jewellery neckpiece from Rosentiques jewellery and Gemfield with Narayan jewel rings makes her look more regal.
Adding glam effect to the look, the smokey eye makeup with slick center-parted hair makes Kareena look smokin’ hot. The magazine captioned the photo, “Fit- Fab and absolutely glam #KareenaKapoorKhan plays muse to best friend @manishmalhotra05 as he styles her in @mmalhotraworld.”
Fit- Fab and absolutely glam #KareenaKapoorKhan plays muse to best friend @manishmalhotra05 as he styles her in @mmalhotraworld, Neckpiece by @rosentiquesjewellery set with @gemfields emeralds. Ring by @narayanjewels set with @gemfields emeralds for #BazaarBrideIn Dec'17- Jan'18
Can you ever get enough of #KareenaKapoorKhan? We doubt! Catch her in #BazaarBrideIn's Dec-Jan issue as she plays muse to her best friend @manishmalhotra05 Dressed in @mmalhotraworld Earrings @rosentiquesjewellery set with @gemfields Zambian emeralds. Ring (on left) @narayanjewels set with @gemfields Zambian emeralds Ring (on right) @narayanjewels set with @gemfields Zambian emeralds
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting her next film, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, co-starring Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is slated to release on May 18, 2018.