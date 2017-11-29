Glamorous! Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning on Harper’s Bazaar Bride cover

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had quite a transformation since giving birth to her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. The actress has worked hard to get back in shape and one can see that now in her latest magazine shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a sultry yet spellbinding bride on the December cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. Kareena looks absolutely stunning in an ivory voluminous skirt and embellished corset by Manish Malhotra. The emerald and diamond jewellery neckpiece from Rosentiques jewellery and Gemfield with Narayan jewel rings makes her look more regal.

Adding glam effect to the look, the smokey eye makeup with slick center-parted hair makes Kareena look smokin’ hot. The magazine captioned the photo, “Fit- Fab and absolutely glam #KareenaKapoorKhan plays muse to best friend @manishmalhotra05 as he styles her in @mmalhotraworld.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting her next film, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, co-starring Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is slated to release on May 18, 2018.