Ghajini actress Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma welcomes 'angelic baby girl'

Ghajini actress Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma welcomes ‘angelic baby girl’

— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 07:31 am
New Delhi: Actor Asin Thottumkal welcomed her first child with husband Rahul Sharma on Tuesday. And it’s a baby girl!

Sharing the news on Instagram, Asin wrote, “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our wellwishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support.”

Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for! 💝


A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

The ‘Ghajini’ actress and the co-founder of Micromax tied the knots on January 19, 2016 in the national capital.

Asin was last seen in 2015’s comedy ‘All Is Well’, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

