GetWellSoon Big B! Amitabh Bachchan fans pray for his speedy recovery; see tweets

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, has fallen ill. As per the latest reports, Amitabh suddenly fell ill while shooting in Jodhpur and preparations to rush him to Mumbai are currently being made. Apparently, doctors have already been rushed to Jodhpur from Mumbai.

According to English news channels’ report, Big B may be brought back to Mumbai soon for better treatment. Well, due to the busy shooting schedule, Big B was feeling restless. CNN News 18 reported that Big B’s BP had fallen but he is stable now.

Ever since the news broke out, Big B fans have been praying and pouring wishes to their favourite star for a speedy recovery. Especially, Twitter is flooded with tweets for Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has been in Jodhpur since 7 days for the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

We hope Big B gets well soon!