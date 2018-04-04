Get grooving to the tunes of Kripya Dhyaan De from High Jack

The makers of Bollywood’s first ever stoner comedy, High Jack have released a new song titled Kripya Dhyaan De. Kripya Dhyaan De is a fast-paced catchy number composed by Slow Cheeta and Swetang Sarang and crooned by Slow Cheeta.

The song is an ode to instructions given in an airplane featuring Sumeet Vyas taking over the atmosphere by playing his DJ console on the other hand Sonnalli Seygall and Mantra are seen grooving to the unstoppable rap music. The makers of Bollywood ‘s first ever stoner comedy took to Twitter sharing the song captioning, “Tune in to the power packed beats and this high-energy rap”.

The recently released trailer which showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters. High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April, 2018.