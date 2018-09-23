Get fashion forward by simply following Maniesh Paul on Instagram

The chirpy Manish Paul tells Shikha Jain that you need to simply follow him on Instagram for fashion inspiration

With great humour comes great personality. Actor, anchor, television host, Maniesh Paul is known for his funky looks, besides his flair for comedy. Maniesh doesn’t only like to look fashionable; he loves to experiment and stand out from the herd. He says, “I don’t have a signature style, I just like to wear what I’m comfortable with. Yes, I like to be stylish, I like to follow the latest fashion. But I am too much into shoes, hence I have a lot of footwear and that’s my first love!”

What’s your essential style like?

My dressing is decided according to my shoes. People wear clothes and then decide on the shoes, but I do it the other way around – it’s always the footwear first for me.

What are your all season must-haves?

A blue denim and white T-shirt can never go wrong.

What are your travel essentials?

I like to carry a book always, I carry good music with me. I read a lot of biographies, so I don’t have a particular author. I pick up anything and start reading.

What do you think is trending right now?

I think right now the waist pouch is really trending, the one I recently picked up. In fact, I picked it up and I came back and I saw a lot of people were wearing it, and I felt ‘Oh, wow, that’s great!’

How do you keep up with the current trends?

As I said, I keep reading a lot and I even read a lot of fashion magazines. I like to be aware of what’s going on right now. I explore on the net – what is the latest fashion and what is not. I experiment more with my shoes than anything else.

Who is the biggest fashion icon for you?

I love the way Robert Downey Jr. dresses up and carries himself. I think he’s quite cool and nice.

If someone wants to be comfortable yet look stylish, how do they do that?

Just follow my Instagram page, and you will know how to feel comfortable and still look fashionable. Just keep me close!