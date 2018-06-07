German painter David Tollman paints Sridevi, PM Narendra Modi in eco-friendly colours

Well-known German painter David Tollman was in Delhi on World Environment Day with his paintings, all done in eco-friendly colours. One was pleasantly surprised to see a painting of Sridevi among his works on display in Delhi.A source revealed that Tollman chose to paint only two Indian personalities. “Sridevi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tollman claimed to be quite fascinated by the actress and her work.” As the tributes to Sridevi grow we can only wait to see what Boney Kapoor has planned in honour of his late wife. Apparently Boney has big plans including an exhibition of her paintings and documentary on her life and times.